UDWC Hosts Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon!

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is thrilled to host Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon on October 25! Join us for an incredibly fun morning of fundraising for our environmental education program, the Upstream Project. Support us in raising funds for field trips, where we teach students about protecting and restoring our rivers and streams in Central Oregon. Doors open at 9:30am. Games from 10am-12pm.

Link for Tickets/Table: eventbrite.com/e/notcho-grandmas-bingo-upper-deschutes-watershed-council-tickets-1979934540509?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

restorethedeschutes.org