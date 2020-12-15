UK Gambling Laws Set for Review

December 2020 will see a review of the gambling laws currently in place in the United Kingdom . For many years, there have been arguments for tougher regulations for gambling and evidence will be welcomed to see how the government can reform this area. From a cap on online stakes to banning sports sponsorships, there are set to be some changes to the gambling laws in the country over the next few years.

The DCMS are Ready to Investigate

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are set to carry out an extensive review of the gambling laws in the United Kingdom. This means that there soon could be changes to the Gambling Act 2005. This is after pressure from many people surrounding how gambling affects the public and what its role should be in society.

In particular, with the growth of online gambling, this is going to be an area that faces review. From playing online blackjack to slot machines, all of these favourite casino games are available on the internet. But there is going to be a review into how much can be bet by players online. Currently, there are no restrictions on this and this means that you are able to bet unlimited amounts of money. There may be an introduction on new maximum stakes, as well as the speed of play.

In addition, there might be stricter affordability checks coming to the United Kingdom. This would ensure that only those that can really afford to bet are being able to do so. Unfortunately, as the law currently is, people can get into a lot of trouble with gambling. They can end up spending more money on online casinos than they actually have. With an affordable check in place, this would mean that players in this situation would not be able to gamble in the first place. Gambling operators could play their part to ensure everybody stayed safe online.

For many years, there have been arguments that gambling companies should not be so visible to the mass public through sports advertising and marketing. Indeed, this is going to be an area that is reviewed. In particular, there is a desire for stricture rules when it comes to using gambling companies as football shirt sponsorships. General gambling ads will be a topic of discussion too.

Promotional Offers Being Discussed

The review is also going to look into promotional offers and bonuses that often happen with casinos online. They can be a way to encourage new players to create an account and welcome back old players that have not used casinos in a while. Unfortunately, some operators have been mistreating this scheme and violating regulations. This means that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are not happy. They believe that offers and VIP schemes may be encouraging people to gamble more than they should be. Therefore, this will also be an important topic that will be discussed at length in the review.