Job Hopping: Red Flag or Reality of Today’s Workplace?

Job hopping on a candidate’s resume may look like a red flag as employee tenure is decreasing, but more candidates are seeking a higher salary, career advancement, and new opportunities not offered by a current employer.

Employing dedicated and committed workers is key to business success. As job hopping continues to rise, vet candidates to uncover patterns that led to their departure from previous employers and be cautious of screening out based on longevity alone. Internally, you can counteract job hopping at your company by focusing on strong retention strategies and turnover solutions.

Uncover the Hidden Costs of Hiring Top Talent

Hiring top talent is more costly than ever. Direct and indirect costs like advertising open positions, interviewing, training, and the impact on morale can add up quickly. Partnering with a staffing company like Express can be a strategic investment and help mitigate these costs by handling recruiting, evaluation, and onboarding.

Challenges Companies Will Navigate in 2025 Employment Insights from Express

U.S. and Canadian companies are optimistic about hiring this year, yet anticipate facing challenges, including the worsening skills gap. Hiring decision-makers believe prolonged unemployment is leading to a deterioration of hard and soft skills, particularly among younger adults ages 18–26.

Empower Your Team: Key Leadership Skills for Manufacturing Supervisors

Discover the key skills manufacturing supervisors need to thrive in today’s manufacturing landscape in Frontline Training Solutions’ podcast episode, “What Leadership Skills Do Manufacturing Supervisors Need?”

Free ExpressTalks Webinar Job Insights: An In-Depth Look at the 2025 Employment Landscape

Register today for the free ExpressTalks webinar Job Insights: An In-Depth Look at the 2025 Employment Landscape. This stats-packed and timely presentation will dive into the trends and insights that will shape your hiring decisions, workplace dynamics, and overall business success in 2025 and beyond on Monday, March 24 at 11:30am CST.

