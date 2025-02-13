This event aims to address concerns and shed light on the underlying causes of homelessness, the range of ongoing efforts to address it, and potential solutions tailored to Central Oregon’s unique challenges. According to Ginny McKee, an event coordinator, “we believe that by providing a forum where people can learn more about the problems and solutions being offered, we can work together to solve homelessness in our community.”

From 5-6pm there will be an opportunity for the public to speak with staff from local agencies working to address homelessness. Attendees will be able to tour mobile outreach vans from Mosaic Medical, Shepherd’s House, and the COIC Workforce team.

From 6-6:45pm a moderated program will explain the homelessness Continuum of Care, highlight results from the local Point-In-Time (PIT) count, and feature the personal story of someone’s journey out of homelessness. A panel of representatives from REACH, Home More Network, Shepherd’s House, Central Oregon Villages, and Central Oregon FUSE will share efforts, challenges, and successes in tackling homelessness.

From 6:45-7:30pm the panel will address questions that have been submitted by the public.

Finally, from 7:30-8:30pm attendees will be encouraged to revisit agency booths, continuing the conversation, and learning how they can contribute to alleviating homelessness in our community.

This event is sponsored by Westside Church, Mountain View Community Development, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, and Bend Church Open Door Ministries.

WHAT: Community Event: Understanding Homelessness in Central Oregon

DATE: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

TIME: 5-8:30pm

WHERE: Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend, Oregon

RSVP: Requested but not required. Registration and submissions of questions for the panel may be done at this link: signup.com/go/iGKGKwc.

cohomelessforum.org