Understanding Locum Tenens as a New Physician

When it comes to tackling a medical career as a new graduate, everything can often seem overwhelming. The typical route would be to go for your preferred medical facility and spend the next several years nurturing your career. It’s a difficult road to tread, but it’s well worth the effort.

That said, the typical career is not the only thing you can tackle as a new physician. For example, you can check out physician recruiter Masc Medical to help you with a career as a locum tenens professional. In addition, instead of being locked into a single facility, you have a choice of location that you can take on as an assignment. Here are a few benefits for those curious about taking the role of a locum tenens physician.

1. You can give your resume the royal treatment

Few things look better in a medical professional’s resume than a career in locum tenens. After all, it involves going to different areas to make the most out of your opportunities as a physician. Locum tenens often involves moving, which shows employers that you’re willing to travel for the sake of your job. Locum tenens is also a more hands-on career choice than the typical physician’s profession, which many potential employers appreciate. If you want to give your resume royal treatment, locum tenens is a great way to get started.

2. It does not wear you down with administrative duties

Most new physicians already understand that their schedule will be a problem no matter the scenario. Such is the life of a medical professional. It typically involves plenty of overtime as most doctors are expected to keep going and have their patients as the number one priority.

One reason why the schedule can be so hectic is the fact that you’re also expected to deal with administrative work, which means plenty of documents aside from your typical responsibilities. However, locum tenens does not require you to deal with administrative work, which means more time frees up for relaxation. In addition, unlike most careers in the healthcare industry, your schedule is fixed and you won’t be expected to keep going through overtime.

3. You can give your career a test-drive

If you aren’t too comfortable with the direction your career is taking, locum tenens offers the opportunity to control crucial variables of your job. For example, it could give you the option to take an assignment at a facility near your home and give you a short duration to give the career a test run of sorts. It might not seem like a big deal, but it’s surprisingly beneficial, especially since a physician’s job is not to be taken lightly. It’s always great to have insight before making a total commitment.

As a young physician, it’s understandable to want to show the world what you’re made of, and locum tenens offers all of that and more. It gives you a chance to test your profession in your location of choice and provides you with the opportunities to hone your craft.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/stethoscope-hospital-doctor-health-840125/