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Unemployed-to-Job Vacancy Ratio in Oregon and the East Cascades

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Unemployed-to-Job Vacancy Ratio in Oregon and the East Cascades

Every quarter, the Oregon Employment Department conducts a survey of private establishments with two or more employees and collects information about …
Aug 3, 2026

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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