United Way Disperses $58,800 in Food & Shelter Grants to Ten Organizations

United Way of Central Oregon and the Local Emergency Food & Shelter Board have awarded $58,800 in funds to ten organizations delivering essential food and shelter services across Deschutes County.

This year, the Local Board made food access a top funding priority, with a particular emphasis on organizations serving children — especially during the summer months when school meals are unavailable — as well as unhoused individuals, families and older adults. Priority consideration was given to nonprofit programs that purchase the food they distribute and that are currently facing budget shortfalls due to federal funding reductions and cancellations. These include cuts to critical federal programs like Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS), which have disrupted food banks, pantries and school meal initiatives across the nation. The Local Board also focused on maximizing long-term impact and ensuring equitable distribution of funds across eligible organizations. To avoid duplicating support, the Local Board ensured agencies already receiving Deschutes County funding did not also receive EFSG, recognizing that these funds were provided through County allocations.

2025 EFSG Grant Recipients:

$6,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

$5,000 — Central Oregon Veteran & Community Outreach (COVO)

$5,000 — Family Kitchen

$2,500 — Friends of the Children — Central Oregon

$5,000 — Jericho Road

$11,000 — Shepherd’s House Ministries

$6,000 — St. Vincent de Paul Bend

$6,000 — St. Vincent de Paul La Pine

$6,000 — St. Vincent de Paul Redmond

$6,300 — The Giving Plate

“This funding is a crucial piece of the safety net for our community,” said Diana Fischetti, regional executive director of United Way of Central Oregon. “At a time when federal resources are uncertain, we are grateful to Deschutes County for investing in local solutions that directly reach the people who need them most.”

Each year, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners designates a portion of video lottery revenue to support United Way of Central Oregon’s Emergency Food & Shelter Grants (EFSG). These funds come at a critical time because federal Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP) funds, historically awarded in tandem with County funds, remain suspended pending an ongoing federal review of the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) program. With the federal EFSP program paused indefinitely, the Local Board moved ahead with the County-funded EFSG to ensure Deschutes County residents receive at least a portion of this critical support. UWCO customarily allocates approximately $300,000 in Emergency Food & Shelter funding across Central Oregon. However, this year agencies in Jefferson and Crook counties — entirely reliant on federal resources for EFSP — will unfortunately go without the assistance they urgently need.

This all comes amid increasing need. According to United Way’s latest United for ALICE report, 32% of households in Deschutes County live below the ALICE Threshold: working, but still earning less than the basic cost of living. These families often include essential workers who continue to face barriers to accessing food, housing and healthcare. They are forced to make impossible daily choices just to get by, such as deciding between purchasing vital medications or repairing the vehicle they rely on to reach work. In Jefferson County, 42% of residents, and in Crook County, 43%, live below the ALICE Threshold, often earning too much to qualify for traditional assistance but still struggling to afford necessities like childcare and transportation.

United Way of Central Oregon is steadfastly committed to supporting those who live below the ALICE Threshold and to strengthening our community’s resilience in the face of growing challenges.

