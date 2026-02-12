United Way of Central Oregon Announces 2025 Impact Milestones

United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) has announced the successful results of its 2025 initiatives, highlighting a year of significant growth in financial security, transportation access, housing stabilization, eviction prevention, food security, emergency funding, health and hygiene, and basic needs initiatives. From the launch of innovative new programs and initiatives like Ride United and United Way CARES to winning the Central Oregon Gives Basic Needs category, UWCO continues to build and expand the regional infrastructure that helps families across Central Oregon access essential resources.

2025 Year-in-Review: Impact & Innovation

Throughout 2025, UWCO focused on launching new programs and services that remove barriers to financial stability, health, and resilience.

Transportation Access: UWCO’s Ride United pilot program delivered 450 rides to work, job interviews, school, food pantries, grocery stores, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, and other essential services as well as joined with other nonprofits to expand their transportation services.

Housing Stabilization: UWCO introduced its Resilient Families Fund — a proactive approach to preventing homelessness before it starts — by providing emergency assistance for rent, groceries, and utilities. Just launched, the fund has already supported three families with nearly $4,000 in crisis relief.

Grantmaking & Food Security : In spring, UWCO's volunteer Emergency Food & Shelter Grants (EFSG) Board allocated $60,000 to 10 nonprofits , prioritizing vital food access for children and families.

: In spring, UWCO’s volunteer Emergency Food & Shelter Grants (EFSG) Board , prioritizing vital food access for children and families. CARES (Community Access to Resources & Essential Supplies): The bold new United Way CARES initiative saw immediate success through UWCO’s first Collection Drive. The community rallied to provide nearly 1,200 diapers and 1,000 period products, as well as incontinence products and other personal hygiene supplies, donating essential items for those most in need.

“Through our programs, we are opening doors to opportunity through Ride United, keeping families housed and fed through our Resilient Families Fund, delivering essential supplies to folks in need through United Way CARES, and supporting nonprofits that strengthen families’ food security through Emergency Food & Shelter Grants,” said Diana Fischetti, UWCO Regional Executive Director. “Soon, we’ll be powering our new CARES Laundry Truck to bring services directly to our most vulnerable communities, moving our disaster resilience work forward, and expanding our housing stabilization work.”

Fueling the Mission: Community Support and Success

2025 was anchored by an outpouring of community generosity. UWCO celebrated a major win during Central Oregon Gives, raising nearly $100,000 – funds that will directly support our neighbors through UWCO’s new initiatives.

United in Purpose: Partnerships Creating Regional Impact

UWCO continues to build and sustain partnerships with many critical regional organizations. UWCO conducts the bulk of Ride United client case management internally, and the organization also has recruited and trained Ride United Partners that connect their clients with UWCO’s transportation service: Family Access Network, KIDS Center, Latino Community Association, Mosaic Medical, The Giving Plate, and Thrive.

UWCO’s Emergency Food & Shelter Grants funded Deschutes County agencies focused on food security. Those ESFG Partners are Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Central Oregon Veteran & Community Outreach, Family Kitchen, Friends of the Children, Jericho Road, Shepherd’s House Ministries, St. Vincent De Paul Bend, St. Vincent De Paul La Pine, St. Vincent De Paul Redmond, and The Giving Plate.

A Vision for the Future

As UWCO looks toward 2026, the organization remains committed to expanding partnerships, programs, services, and initiatives that provide critical access and services to community members and foster regional stability.

