For 70 years, we at United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) have been advancing our mission to bring together caring people to improve lives for a better community.

Community philanthropy is at the center of how UWCO creates opportunity across the High Desert. We are a small organization, but rich in committed volunteers and a history of collaborative action. We partner with community members, nonprofit leaders, businesses and donors to identify and elevate needs in the region and then mobilize resources — time, talent, knowledge and financial support. Through our network of Community Impact Partners, UWCO supports local and regional nonprofits to improve outcomes for children, families and seniors.

At UWCO, we look holistically at our community. Nearly 40 percent of Central Oregon households earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than what it costs to live here. Among racially and ethnically diverse households, the gap is greater — 58 percent struggle to make ends meet. We call these households ALICE, Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed. They are our regions’ essential workers. Increasingly they are struggling in all aspects of their lives — financially, emotionally and to access communities of care and support.

In response to these current conditions, UWCO has identified three Community Impact priorities for action and investment: positive mental health and well-being, culturally specific service and housing stability. Working through our network of nonprofit and community-based programs, UWCO’s Community Impact Partners, located across the tri-county region and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, we can positively impact the lives of approximately one in four Central Oregonians.

The work of the UWCO is primarily powered by investments from local community members and businesses like you. Donating to the UWCO is an investment in creating opportunity in Central Oregon. Join us today in investing at unitedwaycentraloregon.org/donate.

