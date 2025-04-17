United Way Opens 2025 Emergency Food & Shelter Grants for Deschutes County

United Way of Central Oregon announces that the 2025 Deschutes County Emergency Food & Shelter Grants (EFSG) application is now open. With $60,000 in funding available, local agencies providing critical financial stability and community resilience services — such as food, shelter, clothing, transportation, and disaster preparedness, response and recovery — are encouraged to apply by 3pm on Friday, April 25, 2025.

These funds, made possible by allocations from Deschutes County’s video lottery revenue, are administered annually by United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO), as determined by a diverse Local Board. This Board includes representatives from local government and community advocates representing nonprofit agencies focused on food, shelter and other basic needs, as well as the faith-based sector.

“We are committed to ensuring that Central Oregon families and individuals can access the supports they need to thrive,” said Diana Fischetti, regional executive director of United Way of Central Oregon. “This funding helps strengthen the safety net in our community and builds long-term resilience. United Ways across our country are filling the gaps that too many of our neighbors fall into, and ensuring that everyone in our communities has a chance to find their footing and thrive.”

Historically, United Way of Central Oregon ran parallel grantmaking processes that included both these Deschutes County EFSG funds, as well as federal Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP) funds that came from FEMA. While the federal EFSP funds are currently on hold due to a federal policy review, UWCO is moving forward with the Deschutes County allocation to ensure continued support of community agencies, albeit with fewer available funds. In 2024, 27 nonprofit partners across Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties received nearly $300,000 in funding from UWCO through the concurrent ESFP and EFSG process.

According to the latest United Way United for ALICE report, 35% of households in Deschutes County are living below the ALICE Threshold, meaning they earn less than the basic cost of living in the County. These households, often composed of essential workers, face significant challenges in affording necessities such as food, housing, medications, childcare, and transportation. UWCO prioritizes support for these ALICE individuals, recognizing that bolstering these working families is crucial for building our community.

Eligible agencies serving community members in Deschutes County are invited to review the application guidelines and submit their proposals for consideration.

