United Way Will Distribute $50,000 in Emergency Basic Needs Grants to Nonprofits in Central Oregon

United Way Central Oregon (UWCO) is now accepting applications for $50,000 in Emergency Food & Shelter Grants available to nonprofits serving families and individuals in Deschutes County.

A volunteer Emergency Food & Shelter (EFS) Board — made up of local experts, community stakeholders, and industry representatives — determines funding priorities and awards. Grants will provide gift cards or vouchers for essential needs — such as food, gas, transportation, propane, diapers, period or incontinence products, and the like — to help offset the rising costs of basic needs, housing, utility, and transportation for financially vulnerable community members.

According to UWCO Regional Executive Director Diana Fischetti, the grants will be distributed amongst local 501c3 nonprofits, faith-based, and governmental agencies, and are funded with continued support from Deschutes County. “Organizations with existing programs providing these essential services to community members in Deschutes County are encouraged to apply,” Fischetti said.

In past years, funds available through UWCO’s Emergency Food & Shelter grantmaking included federal funding available to agencies in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties. In 2024, UWCO distributed $300,000 in federal and county funds throughout Central Oregon, but those federal funds have been paused since 2025.

“This year’s grants, by necessity, are focused on short-term support to address critical basic needs for our community members in crisis,” Fischetti said. “Too many families are living one car repair, one missed paycheck, or one medical bill away from losing everything. With housing instability, transportation barriers, and basic-needs gaps rising across Central Oregon, we are working alongside our partners to stabilize families and bridge the gaps before a crisis becomes a catastrophe.”

Applications, along with specific eligibility requirements, are available on the UUWCO website, unitedwaycentraloregon.org. The deadline for submission is Monday, May 25 at midnight.

unitedwaycentraloregon.org