Universities and Enrolment Marketing During the COVID-19

The COVID-19 has become a big challenge not only for the students themselves but for the universities too.

The universities specifically are now facing a complex set of questions on how to keep up their enrolment efforts. The universities have been hit by new COVID-19 regulations and expenses as it is. Now, however, they have to put even more effort into attracting new students.

As the COVID-19 pandemic situation continued to evolve, universities had no choice but to continue their operation. Sending every employee home and basically closing down while paying out salaries wasn’t really an option.

Such an approach would lead to immediate bankruptcy and a complete shutdown of higher education (which happened to some universities). So, higher education establishments had to also adapt their marketing efforts to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Higher educational establishments zeroed in on what main messages they have to emphasize in their marketing. Many universities thought propagating positive, reassuring, and helpful information during COVID-19 would make a significant impact on students.

As it turned out, these guesses were correct, and some universities either retained or even increased their enrolment numbers by:

Swiftly responding to inquiries from parents and students alike

Giving detailed guides answers on the new regulations

Ensuring that student life and academics are relatively untouched by COVID-19

Highlighting university strengths, encompassing unique culture and programs

Career start assistance and plentiful opportunities

University spirit and comradery between students

Here are some successful approaches to public outreach of some universities during COVID-19.

Staying Positive and Ready to Return to Business as Usual

One of the most popular marketing messages from universities before COVID-19 was how they boosted the careers of their students.

The universities would promise that they would prepare top-notch professionals that could take on the professional landscape and become experts. However, that had to change due to COVID-19.

The universities that at least kept their enrollment rates shifted to remaining positive about prospects of the students. The new main message for such universities was that when everything returns to normal, the students will still become pros.

This marketing strategy usually avoids mentioning COVID-19 directly, to not distress students. The repeating statement “the future is promising” was the main motto for such universities.

Of course, such an approach was only really possible in the areas that weren’t hit heavily by COVID-19. However, that didn’t last for long, and even such universities had to go online for a small period. The student had to suddenly write their custom essay assignments from their dorm rooms.

Employing Students to Help Alleviate the Situation

The universities that happened to be in the area that was most hit by COVID-19 had even a harder challenge. The local governments put in place many strict regulations regarding the health and safety of students.

This led to universities having to spend a lot to provide the correct conditions for the students. Such universities couldn’t avoid directly addressing the COVID-19 situation.

The marketing strategy here differs quite a lot from the one mentioned in the previous point. This marketing approach tackled the COVID-19 head-on and informed students and their parents as honestly as possible.

In eyes of many students, this tactic was a great success, because it was a sincere approach during dreadful times.

Such universities created website pages filled to the brim with information on COVID-19 and how to fight its spread. They highlighted the changes they made to the campus to ensure the safety of students. Additionally, they called upon students to be conscious citizens and actively help to stop COVID-19.

Addressing the Negative Side Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

Some universities moved their education completely onto the web due to COVID-19. Of course, these universities had to adapt their marketing efforts to better suit their own situation. Due to students staying in either their dorms or their homes, their mental health took a significant dive.

So, the successful universities didn’t beat around the bush and addressed this problem that students were having.

The universities concentrated on supporting students through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firstly, their established easy processes to get mental and emotional support over the Internet

Then, they kept on reaching out to students with reassuring and supportive messages

Sometimes, even student conference calls happened that were basically group therapies

The Higher Education Marketing and Keeping Everyone Positive

Right now, with the vaccine being finalized, universities have to continue supporting students by delivering correct messages. This means letting students go on about their lives, as usual, all the while providing safe environments for them.

If you’re a student who’s been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and can’t cope with your academic load, nothing is lost.

Don’t worry, there are academic writing services that can help you get through these difficult times.

You can reach out and take a breather from all the madness that’s happening in the world!

Author: Jennifer Walter

Bio: Jennifer Walter is a psychology professor, an independent researcher, writer, and contributor. He is the guru to hundreds of students, the author of hundreds of analysis studies, and the voice behind most liked articles on content creation and strategy at privatewriting.com

