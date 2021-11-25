University of Oregon Notice of Public Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon will hold a public meeting in the Giustina Ballroom of the Ford Alumni Center on the Eugene campus at the following times:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9am Pacific Time

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30am Pacific Time

Subjects of the meeting will include standing reports; quarterly finance and annual treasury reports, including FY21 audited financial statements and the FY21 external audit report; reports and discussions regarding the provost’s academic initiatives; the annual UO Foundation report; annual capital planning report and forecast; graduate education; student enrollment and financial aid; tuition setting; enterprise risk management; shared business services; and a program approval.

The meeting’s agenda and materials are available at trustees.uoregon.edu/upcoming-meetings.

A livestream link will be available at trustees.uoregon.edu/meetings. If telephone conference, sign language for the deaf or hard of hearing, or accessibility accommodations are required, contact trustees@uoregon.edu at least two business days in advance of the posted meeting time. Please specify the sign language preference if applicable.

Public Comment

To provide public comment during the meeting, or if you would like to provide remote public comment, please sign up by emailing trustees@uoregon.edu and include your name, affiliation with the university, and topic for discussion. Public comment guidelines are available here. Those wishing to provide comments in writing may do so via trustees@uoregon.edu. All written comments will be shared with members of the board, but to ensure comments are provided to trustees in advance of the meeting, they must be received by 5pm Pacific Time on November 30, 2021.

