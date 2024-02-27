Unlock Your Golf Potential with a Free TPI Golf Fitness Screen at inMotion Training Studio

inMotion Training Studio is excited to announce a limited-time offer for golf enthusiasts to experience the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Golf Fitness Screen at no cost. Valued at over $100, this comprehensive assessment is designed to identify physical limitations and imbalances that may be impacting your golf game.

The TPI Movement Screen focuses specifically on the golf swing, recognizing that each player’s efficiency is unique to their body. By assessing swing mechanics, biomechanics, physical fitness, movement quality, and considering your current health and health history, the TPI Golf Fitness Screen provides a holistic understanding of your body’s readiness for optimal golf performance.

“We believe that a golfer’s efficiency is directly linked to their body,” says Shannon Segerstrom, owner and TPI Fitness certified trainer at inMotion Training Studio. “Our free TPI Golf Fitness Screen is an opportunity for golfers of all levels to gain valuable insights into their physical abilities, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately enhance their golfing experience just in time for the golf season.”

The TPI Golf Fitness Screen involves a series of tests that evaluate mobility, strength, stability, and biomechanics. Following the assessment, the experienced team at inMotion Training Studio will discuss the results with you and explore tailored strategies to address any identified limitations. This may include corrective exercises, strength training, and mobility work, all aimed at optimizing your golf performance.

Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to elevate your golf game by scheduling your free TPI Golf Fitness Screen at inMotion Training Studio today. Limited slots are available, so act fast to secure your spot. To book your appointment visit inMotionBend.com or for more information, call 541-241-6989.

About inMotion Training Studio: inMotion Training Studio is Bend’s premier small group personal training facility for the over 40 population, dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. With a team of experienced trainers and state-of-the-art equipment, inMotion Training Studio provides personalized training programs tailored to each client’s unique needs.

inMotionBend.com