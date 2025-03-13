Unlocking Hidden Potential: Changing Patterns 2025 Fundraiser

Changing Patterns is excited to announce its 2025 fundraiser, Unlocking Hidden Potential, scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 5pm at the Central Oregon Collective, located at 62070 Southeast 27th Street, Bend.

This inspiring evening aims to bring together community members, advocates, and changemakers to support individuals transitioning from incarceration and working toward a brighter future. The event will feature a silent auction showcasing artwork created by talented artists, including those with lived experience in reentry. Attendees will also hear impactful stories highlighting how their support facilitates access to safe housing, employment opportunities, and life skills education for returning citizens.

“Change is a process, not a switch,” emphasizes Frank Patka IV, organizer of the event. “Together, we can unlock hidden potential and create a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 5-8pm

Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 5-8pm Location: Central Oregon Collective, 62070 Southeast 27th Street, Bend

Central Oregon Collective, 62070 Southeast 27th Street, Bend Tickets: Early Bird (available through March 19): $45 General Admission: $55



Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite: bit.ly/4kFB8Lt.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering beneﬁts such as event recognition, promotional features, and complimentary tickets.

Join us in making a tangible difference in our community by supporting those transitioning from incarceration. Together, we can break barriers and open doors for returning citizens, fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

About Changing Patterns:

Changing Patterns is dedicated to educating and supporting individuals transitioning from incarceration, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to navigate life successfully and contribute positively to the community.

Get Tickets

For sponsorship details, contact Frank Patka at frank@changingpatternsinc.org.

changingpatternsinc.org