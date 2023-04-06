Up to 50% off COCC Leadership Courses

Based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown, Dare to LeadTM is an empirically based courage-building program designed for professionals. Dr. Brown has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, and most recently completed a seven-year study on courageous leadership. The most significant finding from Brené’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. Join us in this experiential course to develop your courage and grow as a leader.

Fridays, May 12 thru June 9

10am to 2:30pm

Bend Campus: $1,165 $655 until April 7

Register by April 7 for a 50% discount (regular price is $1165 plus fees) paid for by the HEERF Grant. Final registration/refund deadline 5/5/23. Students will have 1-2 hours weekly of required homework. 30 minute lunch break; bring your own lunch. (*fees are $145 for DiSC Assessment and Dare to Lead book).

Motivational Interviewing (MI) is a continual learning process. Professionals with previous MI training or practice will continue developing skills in their role supporting individuals to make and sustain behavior changes. Social workers, physicians, nurses, health educators, care managers, dieticians, counselors, psychologists, life and health coaches, clergy, probation/corrections officers, personal trainers, school counselors, and educators will benefit by continuing to develop their MI skills and develop a personal learning plan and objectives for ongoing MI practice and growth.

Friday, May 19

8:30am to 4:30pm

Bend Campus: $199 $99 until April 21

Register by April 21st for a 50% discount (regular price is $199). Final registration/refund deadline 5/10/23.

If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers! Dealing with the financial aspects of running your company is the key to long-term survival in the business world. Make sure you are able to extract the information you need from your business records.

Thursdays, May 11, 25 and June 8

6pm to 9pm

Bend Campus: $199 $59

This live in-person course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds. The course includes individual one-to-one advising; your instructor will arrange an appointment time!

Are you about to start or are you in the early stages of running your own business? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message. Take full advantage of three one-to-one daytime business advising sessions combined with three evening workshop presentations, plus peer support. Your initial advising session will take place before the first class, so please be sure to register early so we can set up your first meeting!

Wednesdays, April 19, May 3 and 17

6pm to 9pm

Bend Campus or Online Zoom: $199 $59

This live in-person course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds. The course includes individual one-to-one advising; your instructor will arrange an appointment time!

Lower Your Business’ Energy Bill & Support COCC Scholarships

Shrink Your Energy Bill

Rethink Your Carbon Impact

Support COCC Foundation Scholarships

You no longer have to install solar panels or own a home to enjoy the benefits of solar energy! COCC is spreading the word to anyone who wants to reduce their electricity bills and carbon footprint by joining the Oregon Community Solar Program. All Pacific Power customers are eligible to participate, including homeowners, renters, businesses, nonprofits, and institutions. There is no cost to sign up or cancel, and participants receive a 5% savings on their subscribed energy, while low-income individuals are eligible for a 40% discount! The program allows participants to save money and support Oregon-grown clean energy, all without having to install solar panels on their own roof.

During the month of April, for each person that references COCC when they sign up for community solar, Oregon Shines will make a $25 donation to the Alex Kollar Memorial Scholarship, which was created to encourage COCC students to pursue sustainability education and community service with joy, hope, and impassioned determination.

For more information and to sign up, please visit oregonshines.com/cocc.

