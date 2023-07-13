Upcoming at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Project Management Information Meeting
Free Informational Meeting
Project management skills are in-demand and employers across industries often require formal project management training. Attend this free informational session to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification.
Wednesday, September 13
5:30-6:30pm
Bend Campus, CAS 118
*Registration required
Register
Upcoming Project Management Courses
Project Management Fundamentals
Tuesdays, October 3, 17 and 31
And November 14 and 28
6-8pm
Bend Campus, CAS 104; $399
Project Managers need a unique combination of skills, expertise, and knowledge to guide teams to successful project completion in the most productive and efficient way possible. Become an indispensable member of your project team by discovering and mastering the critical concepts you need to initiate, plan, execute, monitor, control, and close any type and size of project.
Register
Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Preparation
Saturdays, October 21 and 28
8am-4pm
Bend Campus, CAS 104; $489
Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). For experienced Project Managers who meet (or are close to meeting) the requirements to sit for the PMP.
Register
Real World Project Management
Fridays, October 20 and 27
8-11:30am
Bend Campus, CAS 104; $189
Do you manage projects or initiatives and wonder how the impact of formal project management knowledge might improve your results? Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.
Register