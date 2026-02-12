Upcoming Bend Chamber Events

TODAY!

BEND 101: Waste in Bend—Impact, Diversion & Innovation

Bend 101 is designed to foster learning and connection for both new residents and long-time community members who want to deepen their involvement in Bend. This session will focus on how our city and community manage waste while preserving the natural beauty that makes Bend such a special place.

February 12 | 5-7:30pm

Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery

$20 for Everyone

COMMERCE & COFFEE

Come extend your professional network at Kirby Nagelhout Construction, hosted by BBT Architects while enjoying coffee from Thump Coffee and morning bites courtesy of Black Diamond Financial!

March 10 | 8-9:30am

Kirby Nagelhout Construction

FREE for Members | $10.00 for Non-Members

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current, and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

March 10 | 9-10am

Bend Chamber

FREE for Everyone

BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Strategic Thinking

Strategic thinking is about seeing beyond the day to day. It means anticipating what’s ahead, making sense of complexity, and aligning decisions with long term goals. In this session, participants will strengthen their ability to connect vision with execution, move from reactive to intentional thinking, and focus energy where it matters most.

March 11 | 3:45-6pm

OSU Cascades – Obsidian Hall

$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

WHAT’S BREWING: 2026 Short Session Legislative Recap

What happens in Salem has a real impact on businesses here in Bend and across Central Oregon. The 2026 Legislative Session is already shaping up to be an important one, with lawmakers taking on issues that range from taxes and workforce policy to land use and housing supply.

March 12 | 5-7:30pm

Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery

$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members

