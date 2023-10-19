Upcoming Business Courses at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Starting Your Business in Central Oregon
November 1 | 11am-1pm| $29
Online via Zoom
Instructor: Maureen Quinn
Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.
Marketing Basics for Business Owners
November 15, 29, and December 13 | 6-9pm| $199
Online via Zoom
Instructor: Sue Meyer
Unlock the power of marketing for your business! Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Transform your marketing approach to achieve tangible results.
Business Core Discipline: Marketing for Growth
January 10, 24, and February 7 | 6-9pm| $199
Online via Zoom
Instructor: Sue Meyer
Marketing creates, communicates, and delivers value to everyone impacted by a business. Unlike traditional short-term sales or advertising campaigns, Marketing for Growth is a strategy for long-term success.
Join Us! Next Community Building Community Event, November 14
Community Building Community: The Win is Within
Don’t miss this unique community-building and learning opportunity. Join local entrepreneurs for an evening of introspection as we explore the importance of developing a solid brand foundation – getting to know ourselves in order to connect more deeply and authentically with customers. Includes a complimentary beverage and appetizer.
Jamie McGaw
Co-Founder + CEO, Vision and Story
Austin Buell
Co-Founder + CRO, Vision and Story
About the Presenters:
Jamie McGaw and Austin Buell have combined their years of experience in branding, advertising and sales. After working as a freelance creative for many well-known agencies, Jamie founded his own creative agency for craft beer and spirits companies. He specializes in guiding companies towards the construction of their solid brand foundation. Austin has proven himself a thought-leader in his time in the eDiscovery industry. As a project management director at the world’s largest eDiscovery company, he led teams serving clients ranging from the AMLAW 100 and Fortune 500 to single practitioners. Together, Jamie and Austin bring diverse backgrounds and fresh ideas to share.
Tuesday, November 14
5:30-7pm
COCC Cascades Hall 118; $29
*Only $10 for current SBDC Clients
If you are a current SBDC client and have not already received a coupon code, please call us at 541-383-7290 or email sbdc@cocc.edu to obtain your special discount!