Upcoming Classes Offered by COCC Small Business Development Center

(Graphic | Courtesy of COCC)

Get expert help with your financials and/or QuickBooks, plus leadership training.

Finance & Accounting for Decision Making

If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. Two seats still available — don’t delay!

Three Thursday evening Zoom sessions (6-9pm) on April 28, May 12 & May 26 with Patti Norris.

This course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at only $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

Register Now!

QuickBooks Pro, Intermediate

Desktop version

Is your company already using QuickBooks, but you feel you could get more out of the software? Having a functional accounting system and being able to generate accurate reports is vital to your business. Let an experienced instructor help you move beyond the basics in the desktop version of QuickBooks.

Three Wednesday evening Zoom sessions (6-8pm) on May 4, 11 and 18 with Patti Norris. $99

Register Now!

QuickBooks Online

Do your bookkeeping in the cloud!

Do you need to access your QuickBooks accounts when you are out of the office? QuickBooks Online is your answer. Do your own bookkeeping and make it manageable and efficient with this cloud-based accounting program. Access your accounts from anywhere in a secure environment without having to install software on your computer.

Three Wednesday evening Zoom sessions (6-8pm) on June 1, 8 and 15 with Patti Norris. $99

Register Now!

Moving from Peer to Supervisor

Are you becoming a new supervisor within an existing team? Being promoted to a role supervising your former peers is one of the most difficult transitions to make in your career. Learn how to develop agreements to hold yourself and others accountable, build your team, set goals, support your organization and create documentation of poor performance. Discussion includes new communication rules related to confidentiality, role modeling, and recognition.

Two morning Zoom sessions (8:30-10:30am) on Tuesday and Thursday, May 17 and 19 with Mike Cieri. $129

Register Now!

Looking for other business-related classes? Take a look at upcoming topics here!

For more information, contact us at 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu