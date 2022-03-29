Upcoming COCC Spring Classes to Help You with All Aspects of Your Business

Are you totally new to QuickBooks? Discover how to handle the financial aspects of your small business quickly and efficiently. QuickBooks Pro is a manageable and efficient way to keep your financial records. Learn how to set up new customer and vendor accounts, create invoices, record sales and enter payments.

April 6, 13 and 20

Three Wednesday evening Zoom classroom sessions (6-8pm) with instructor Patti Norris. $99

This workshop series takes the mystery out of search engine optimization (SEO) to show you how to leverage its power. Prospects search for your products or services every day. Are they finding you, or are your competitors beating you to the SEO punch? Let a seasoned SEO writer help you get better rankings in search!

*This live online course usually costs $209 — it is currently offered at $89 thanks to expanded CARES Act and ARPA education funds.

April 19, 21, 26, 28 + May 3 and 5

Six Tuesday/Thursday afternoon Zoom classroom sessions (3-5pm) with instructor Don Sturgill. *ONLY $89

Are you right about to open a new business, or are you in the early stages of running your own company? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details with an experienced business adviser. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message.

*This live online course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act and ARPA education funds.

April 27, May 11 and May 25

Three Wednesday morning Zoom classroom sessions (11am-1pm) with instructor Maureen Quinn. *ONLY $59

Strengthen Your Leadership Skills

Whether you are a new or an experienced leader, invest in your role and build targeted leadership skills! (Click on course titles for details)

This course for first-line supervisors creates a safe space for participants to engage in facilitated discussions to recognize the many faces of leadership, in yourself and others.

April 25, 27 and 29 (registration deadline is April 18)

Three IN-PERSON Mon/Weds/Friday morning classroom sessions in BEND (8am-12pm) with instructor Margaret Bedolla. $295

Explore a variety of topics that impact women in leadership positions. Uncover your leadership style and be purposeful in the way you lead others.

May 4, 11, 18 and 25 + June 1 and 8 (registration deadline is April 26)

Six Wednesday morning Zoom classroom sessions (10:30am-12pm) with instructor Rachael Gass. $795

