Upcoming Community Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance

Event: Seen Remembrance

What: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance

Why Come: We offer support for the grieving and guidance for those helping someone through it. You can learn about the healing process, to remember your little one, or to find out why your friend, co-worker, or family member is having a hard time after their loss and how you can help.

There will be speakers who have experienced this kind of grief process. We will read aloud baby names to commemorate the little ones we have lost and light a candle to remember together.

Join us to support moms and families within our community who have experienced the loss of their baby.

When: October 15 2023 at 5:30pm

Where: Residence Inn by Marriott Bend: 500 SW Bond St. Bend, OR 97702

Who is putting it on: I Am Seen — iamseen.org — A nonprofit 501c3

Find it online at: iamseen.org/seen-remembrance

Find it on Facebook: facebook.com/events/1670377280038275

iamseen.org • Facebook.com/SeenFamily