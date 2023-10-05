Upcoming Courses & Contractors CCB Test at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Contractors Certification Test Prep

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this two-day live class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor.

Friday & Saturday, October 20-21

8am-5:30pm

Redmond Campus; $399

or

Friday & Saturday, December 1-2

8am-5:30pm

Redmond Campus; $399

Los contratistas deben tomar un curso aprobado por el estado de 16 horas para cumplir con el requisito educativo para la licencia de contratista de construcción de Oregon. Para más información, por favor llame a José Balcazar al teléfono 541-318-3701.

Friday & Saturday, November 17-18

8am-5:30pm

Redmond Campus or Online Zoom; $399

Project Management Courses

Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry-accepted project management best practices.

Fridays, October 20 and 27

8-11:30am

COCC Bend Campus; $189

Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP).The course material will focus on the latest exam version and testing content. See pmi.org for more information about the PMP exam requirements.

Saturdays, October 21 and 28

8am-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $489

or

Saturdays, January 13 and 20

8am-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $489

Basic Life Support

The AHA’s BLS Course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. The HeartCode BLS Provider provides the same education and certification as the standard BLS with a convenient online portion that can be done at home followed by an in-person 2.5-hour skills session. You will receive an email with access to the online portion of the course. Complete the online portion (takes approximately 2 hours) and pass the mandatory exam before the in-person skills session. See Additional Course Information for details on the in-person skills session guidelines. NOTE: You must print the certificate of completion at the end of the online portion and present it to your instructor at the in-person skills session. Attendance in the in-person skills session is not permitted without documented completion of the online portion.

Dates and times (choose one):

Friday, October 13; 9-11:30am

Friday, October 13; 1-3:30pm

Saturday, October 14; 9-11:30am

COCC Bend Campus; $105

