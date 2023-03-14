Upcoming Events at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

High Desert Gardening Courses

Learn everything you need to know about dealing with the unique challenges of gardening in the high desert of Central Oregon. Join Pat Kolling, an OSU Certified Master Gardener™, who will cover all aspects of gardening, including evaluating your site, Central Oregon soil, planning, hardiness zones, growing seasons, fertilizing, watering, and vegetable gardening. Pat will also discuss water conservation techniques to help you plan and manage your garden in a water-wise way. This class will give you the tools to improve your garden, no matter what you are growing!

Tuesday, April 11 & Thursday, April 13

6-8pm

Online Zoom; $59

Tomatoes are the most popular garden crop in the U.S., yet tomatoes are considered by many Central Oregon gardeners to be notoriously difficult to grow. In truth, tomatoes, like all plants, have basic requirements that can be met, even in our high desert climate. In this class, we will look at the most important factors for successful tomatoes, including light, temperature, variety, and location, location, location! Instructor Kathy Gault is a 38-year veteran Bend gardener who grows 20-25 varieties of tomatoes annually. This class will give you the tools to grow tomatoes more successfully!

Saturday, April 15

1-3:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $49

Are you interested in starting a medicinal herb garden or adding herbs to your current garden? This is the class for you! Central Oregon is a challenging growing environment, but many medicinal herbs thrive here. This class will explore medicinal garden designs, propagation techniques, and herbs that thrive in this region. We will also talk about individual herbs and their uses. This class will include a field trip to see the plants up close and explore their growing requirements. Join us and learn all about how you can grow your own medicinal herbs at home! Students are responsible for transportation to the field session.

Wednesday, June 7 (Class session)

5-7pm

Saturday, June 10 (Field session)

10:30am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $69

View All Course Options

Around COCC

The Evolve Experience

The Season of Nonviolence series at COCC will conclude its 15th season with free presentations of “Evolve,” a monologue-driven performance that depicts actual interactions between police officers and people of color, held at the Tower Theatre on Mar. 19 and 20. Tickets are free but you must register to save your seat. Visit towertheatre.org.

Upper Deschutes Watershed Speaker Series

Upper Deschutes Watershed Speaker Series: Learn About Your Home Waters

Limited space available — register now!

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Upper Deschutes watershed. Learn about your watershed, water use, water conservation efforts, and fish and wildlife in the Upper Deschutes watershed. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. Field trip date will be determined during the series. Classroom sessions are available either in-person on COCC’s campus or remotely using Zoom. Please register for only one of the two (Zoom or in person, not both).

Every other Thursday, April 6-June 1

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Health Careers Center 190; $49

Every other Thursday, April 6-June 1

5:30-7:30pm

Online Zoom; $49

Register

cocc.edu