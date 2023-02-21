Upcoming Events with Think Wild

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)
Test your knowledge of Central Oregon wildlife, outdoors, and conservation to win great prizes! $1 from each beer sold will be donated to support Think Wild. Be sure to bring a charged phone to submit answers.
Sign up for Think Wild’s Beaver Works Spring Habitat Projects!
Sign up for a Spring Beaver Habitat Project! We have one-day and weekend-long projects planned both nearby in Central Oregon and further away on scenic, natural landscapes toward Eastern Oregon.
Day Trips:
- Willow Stick Harvest near Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve, Terrebonne on Sunday, February 26: Learn more and sign up
- Nursery Plant Harvest at Clarno on Saturday, March 4: Learn more and sign up
- Beaver Habitat Workshop at the Environmental Center on Sunday, March 18: Learn more and sign up
- Nursery Planting at Clarno on Friday, April 28: Learn more and sign up
- Nursery Planting at Clarno on Saturday, April 29: Learn more and sign up
Weekend/Overnight Trips (Arrive Thursday night to camp through Sunday morning):
- BeaverHOOD Planting near Fossil, Oregon, March 31 and April 1: Learn more and sign up
- BeaverHOOD Planting near Post, Oregon, April 14 and April 15: Learn more and sign up
Perks include spending the day (and sometimes night) outdoors with some awesome volunteers in scenic lands inaccessible to the general public, learning about riparian restoration, and promoting beaver success in central/eastern Oregon. Difficulty levels vary, make sure to read the full description in the link.