Upcoming Events with Think Wild

Test your knowledge of Central Oregon wildlife, outdoors, and conservation to win great prizes! $1 from each beer sold will be donated to support Think Wild. Be sure to bring a charged phone to submit answers.

Sign up for Think Wild’s Beaver Works Spring Habitat Projects!

Sign up for a Spring Beaver Habitat Project! We have one-day and weekend-long projects planned both nearby in Central Oregon and further away on scenic, natural landscapes toward Eastern Oregon.

Day Trips:

Weekend/Overnight Trips (Arrive Thursday night to camp through Sunday morning):

BeaverHOOD Planting near Fossil, Oregon, March 31 and April 1: Learn more and sign up

BeaverHOOD Planting near Post, Oregon, April 14 and April 15: Learn more and sign up

Perks include spending the day (and sometimes night) outdoors with some awesome volunteers in scenic lands inaccessible to the general public, learning about riparian restoration, and promoting beaver success in central/eastern Oregon. Difficulty levels vary, make sure to read the full description in the link.

