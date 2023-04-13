Upcoming Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee Meetings

The joint City of Bend and Bend Park & Recreation District’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host their remaining Zoom webinars, scheduled for April 24 from 11am-1pm, April 28 from 11am-1pm and a possible third webinar on May 3 from 11am-1pm.

The purpose of the April 24 meetings is to review the Discussion Tool and discuss key variables organized via the PRES tool.

The purpose of the April 28 meeting is hold a round-robin discussion of Committee fish passage preferences and to make a recommendation.

The May 3 webinar will only be held if a recommendation has not been made on April 28. Updates for this meeting will be provided via the COIC webpage.

The public is welcome to attend these meeting. There will be time at the end of each meeting for public comment.

To attend these meetings, please register for the events via the COIC Mirror Pond Webpage.

The webinar links, along with materials and documents related to the Advisory Committee’s work-to-date, is also available on the Advisory Committee website: Advisory Committee Website (coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond)

For additional information and to sign-up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available at coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond.

