Upcoming Pesticide Courses

Laws and Safety

Pesticide Applicator: Laws and Safety Exam Review

Friday, January 30

8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $198

Prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws and Safety exam. This classroom session will review federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use guidelines. Study materials are included in class fee (exam fee is not included).

Pesticide Applicator: Laws and Safety Recertification Credits, Part 1

Friday, January 30

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of federal and state laws, regulations and agency roles.

Pesticide Applicator: Laws and Safety Recertification Credits, Part 2

Friday, January 30

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use guidelines for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 2 includes review of signal words and toxicity; pesticide formulations and acronyms; overview of types of protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid & toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up and disposal.

Right-of-Way

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Exam Review

Thursday, February 19, 1-5pm and Friday, February 20, 8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $265

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits, Part 1

Thursday, February 19

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW. The content is different in Parts 1, 2 and 3.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits, Part 2

Friday, February 20

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits, Part 3

Friday, February 20

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 3 includes review of pesticide application equipment and sprayer components for ROW; includes calculations for pesticide applicators.

Herbicide Ornamental & Turf

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental and Turf Exam Review

Friday, March 13

8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $198

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental and Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental and Turf Recertification Credits, Part 1

Friday, March 13

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology & identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action and selectivity.

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental and Turf Recertification Credits, Part 2

Friday, March 13

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different topics. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuations; and label comprehension.

