Upcoming Pesticide Courses

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Exam Review

Friday, October 10

8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $198

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use to prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws & Safety exam. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits

Part 1

Friday, October 10

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of federal & state laws, regulations and agency roles.

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits

Part 2

Friday, October 10

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 2 includes review of signal words & toxicity; pesticide formulations & acronyms; overview of types protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid & toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up, and disposal.

Right-of-Way

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Exam Review

Thursday, October 30, 1-5pm and Friday, October 31, 8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $265

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits

Part 1

Thursday, October 30

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW. The content is different in Parts 1, 2, and 3.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits

Part 2

Friday, October 31

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.

Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits

Part 3

Friday, October 31

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 3 includes review of pesticide application equipment and sprayer components for ROW; includes calculations for pesticide applicators.

Herbicide Ornamental & Turf

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Exam Review

Friday, November 14

8am-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $198

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf to prepare for the Oregon pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental & Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits

Part 1

Friday, November 14

8am-12pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology & identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action, and selectivity.

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits

Part 2

Friday, November 14

1-5pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $95

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different topics. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuations; and label comprehension.

