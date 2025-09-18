Upcoming Pesticide Courses

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Laws & Safety
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Exam Review
Friday, October 10
8am-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $198
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use to prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws & Safety exam. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits
Part 1
Friday, October 10
8am-12pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of federal & state laws, regulations and agency roles.
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits
Part 2
Friday, October 10
1-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 2 includes review of signal words & toxicity; pesticide formulations & acronyms; overview of types protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid & toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up, and disposal.
Right-of-Way
Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Exam Review
Thursday, October 30, 1-5pm and Friday, October 31, 8am-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $265
Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.
Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits
Part 1
Thursday, October 30
1-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW. The content is different in Parts 1, 2, and 3.
Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits
Part 2
Friday, October 31
8am-12pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.
Pesticide Applicator: Right-of-Way Recertification Credits
Part 3
Friday, October 31
1-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn 4 recertification credits. The content is different in Parts 1-3. Part 3 includes review of pesticide application equipment and sprayer components for ROW; includes calculations for pesticide applicators.
Herbicide Ornamental & Turf
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Exam Review
Friday, November 14
8am-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $198
This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf to prepare for the Oregon pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental & Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits
Part 1
Friday, November 14
8am-12pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Part 1 and 2 cover different content. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology & identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action, and selectivity.
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits
Part 2
Friday, November 14
1-5pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $95
This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn 4 recertification credits. Parts 1 and 2 cover different topics. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuations; and label comprehension.