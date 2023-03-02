Upcoming Pool & Spa Training Class

(John Mason | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Environmental Health)

Do you operate or maintain pools or hot tubs in Central Oregon? This training is for you!

Deschutes County Environmental Health Department is offering a Pool and Spa training next month.

Learn best practices

Give your clients peace of mind

Comply with state and local laws

Keep your swimming and spa environments safer

Taught by John Mason, certified pool and spa operator training instructor and registered environmental health specialist with Deschutes County Environmental Health.

Register by calling Maria Benitez or Lisa Michael at Deschutes County Environmental Health at 541-317-3114.

Due to the size of the room, registration is limited to 40 people. Register now!

Please note:

This is NOT a CPO Class and will not result in CPO Certification.

Lunch will not be provided. Please bring your own sack lunch.

deschutes.org/health/page/public-health