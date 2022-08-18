Upcoming Professional Development Courses at COCC

Time Management & Planning Courses

Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.

September 9 or November 18 | 10am-1pm| $139

Online via Zoom

Instructor:

Mary Ellen Baker

Register

Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress and complete tasks. Leave this 3-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.

December 12 | 9am-12pm| $139

Online via Zoom

Instructor:

Mary Ellen Baker

Register

Instructor Highlight

Mary Ellen Baker is a speaker, educator and founder of both The Time Professionals and Go Brain, Go! Drawing from proven brain-based strategies, she developed comprehensive courses around time management, project planning and mindfulness.

Mary Ellen has worked with busy professionals in nonprofit, government and corporate settings and entrepreneurs of all ages. The focus of her classes and online offerings is training the brain around the pitfalls of modern-day productivity. When you turn your attention to working with your brain instead of against it, you will be floored by what you can do!

When Mary Ellen is not helping others master time management skills, you will find her backpacking, fly fishing, or drawing more brain skills cartoons.

Other Professional Development Courses

Project management skills are growing in demand and are often required in many different occupations and industries. Attend this free informational session to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification.

September 14 | 5:30-6:30pm | FREE

COCC Cascades Hall, CAS 118

Instructor:

Lynn Jesus

Resister

Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). For experienced Project Managers who meet (or are close to meeting) the requirements to sit for the PMP. See www.pmi.org for more information. Course fee includes textbooks that serve as an excellent resource to continue preparing for the exam following the course. The course material will focus on the latest exam version and testing content.

September 17 & 24 | 8am-4pm| $459

COCC Cascades Hall, CAS 104

Instructor:

Lynn Jesus

Register by September 7

Register

cocc.edu