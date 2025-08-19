Upcoming Sunriver Music Festival Events

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Experience Harmony in the Desert on August 27

Sunriver Music Festival is a proud sponsor of Harmony in the Desert with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer on Wednesday, August 27 at Tetherow Resort in Bend.

Plan for an evening of stunning views surrounded by uplifting music by Aaron, his virtuosic band and mentored students from Concert Rock Academy, performing outdoors on the green.

Harmony in the Desert is part of Aaron’s annual summer concert series to support music education. All proceeds benefit programs available through Concert Rock Academy.

Tickets $40

Violin Recital with Tessa Lark

Sunday, November 2 — 3pm

Sunriver Christian Fellowship

18139 Cottonwood Rd., Sunriver

Violinist Tessa Lark is one of the most captivating artistic voices of our time, consistently praised by critics and audiences for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with programming that includes Appalachian and bluegrass music.

Lark returns to Sunriver in November to perform an eclectic recital of classical and bluegrass music.

Rock the Holidays with Aaron Meyer

Wednesday, December 10 — 7pm

The Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall St., Bend

Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer will rock the holidays with original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band. An accomplished entertainer with a loyal Central Oregon following, Meyer delivers engaging versions of Christmas carols, Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini, Queen, Aerosmith and more.

Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert

Saturday, February 14 — 5pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table while enjoying a multi-course dinner from the Sunriver Resort chefs. Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends on that notable day? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall for a gourmet dinner and quality concert experience all in one!

