Upcoming Vegetable Gardening Zoom Q & A

(Photo courtesy of Oregon State University Extension Service)

Have questions about vegetable gardening? The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will present Your Vegetable Gardening Questions, Answered, two free online question-and-answer sessions. In these live events on Zoom.us, Master Gardeners will answer your questions.

First, view the one-hour video, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” available at media.oregonstate.edu/media/t/1_45m9pklu. This video class with OSU Horticulture Professor Amy Jo Detweiler covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and vegetable varieties we recommend for growing here. You can also download the free booklet, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” available at catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/catalog/files/project/pdf/em9128.pdf.

The free live Q&A session on Zoom will be offered twice, attend the session that is most convenient for you. Registration is required. When you register, you will be sent a link to the free live Q&A session.

Tuesday, March 26, 7-8:30pm, Register: tinyurl.com/bd5btu99

Saturday, March 30, 9-10:30am, Register: tinyurl.com/437hs7yn

