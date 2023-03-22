Upcoming Virtual Candidate Forums for May Election

2023 Candidate Forums

Virtual Forum Information

City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County are proud to present virtual candidate forums for the May 2023 elections in Deschutes County. Candidates in contested races have been invited to attend.

All forums will be livestreamed via YouTube at 6pm and recorded versions will be available.

Links to register for a reminder email when the forum begins and to submit questions are below. You do not need to register to attend. All questions must be submitted 48 hours prior to the forum to be considered.

Sisters School Board Candidates

April 13, 2023

6pm

Deschutes County Library Board Candidates

April 25, 2023

6pm

Bend La Pine School Board Position 3 & 5 Candidates

April 26, 2023

6pm

Bend La Pine School Board Positions 6 & 7 Candidates

April 27, 2023

6pm

COCC Board Candidates

May 3, 2023

6pm

Redmond School Board Candidates

May 4, 2023

6pm

In addition to the virtual candidate forums, City Club, the League of Women Voters and The Bulletin are hosting an in-person State Legislator’s Town Hall with Senator Tim Knopp, Representatives Emerson Levy and Jason Kropf.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

2pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

No Registration Required

