Upcoming Workshops to Boost Your Skills

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Leadership Courses

Brain-Based Time Management

Tuesday, January 6

9am-12pm

Online Zoom; $139

Transform your approach to time management with this engaging course. Learn how to optimize your brain for efficiency, effective planning, and reduced stress. Imagine confidently completing every task, equipped with concrete tools and strategies to stay on track, plan your day/week, and prioritize workload.

Brain-Based Planning

Wednesday, January 14

10am-1pm

Online Zoom; $139

Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress, and complete tasks. Leave this three-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.

Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders

Thursdays, February 5, February 19, March 5, March 19, April 2, April 16

1-5pm

COCC Bend Campus; $175 each

Signup for individual topics or select all 6 and use code ‘6thFREE’ at checkout for a $175 discount.

*Registration deadline for the series January 26.

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence

Accountability & Delegation

Coaching & Feedback Techniques

Working with Difficult People

Performance Management

Team Building to Retain Your Talent

Small Business Courses

Acing Your Podcast: How to Launch Your Own Show

Tuesday, November 4

6-8:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $49

Learn how to create and launch a podcast from scratch in this beginner-friendly course. We’ll cover everything from defining your show and recording quality audio to editing, marketing, and growing your audience.

Smooth Operations: Managing Your Business Daily

Monday, November 17

5-7pm

COCC Bend Campus; $49

-or-

Tuesday, December 16

5-7pm

Online Zoom;$49

Keep your business running like a well-oiled machine! In this practical workshop, you’ll learn simple strategies to stay organized, prioritize tasks, and streamline your daily operations.

Start Your Business in Central Oregon

Wednesday, November 5

11am-1pm

Online Zoom; $29

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

cocc.edu/sbdc