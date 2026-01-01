Update to Oregon’s Secure, Online Voter Registration Form

As of December 30, 2025, all eligible Oregonians will be able to register to vote through a secure, online form by submitting the last four digits of their Social Security number and their valid signature – just like they would on a paper voter registration form. Previously, only eligible Oregonians with a driver’s license number could register to vote online. This update to Oregon’s online voter registration form was required by House Bill 4133 (2022) with a deadline of January 1, 2026.

“Everything in our modern society is evolving to be more convenient — our elections should do the same. Every citizen should get the same opportunity to hold their government accountable at the ballot box. This update will keep online voter registration secure and accurate while making it more available to eligible voters,” said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read.

This online form for voter registration maintains the security of Oregon’s voter registration system while expanding access. As they would with paper voter registration forms, elections officials will carefully verify the Social Security numbers and signatures submitted before formally registering citizens to vote.

In Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state, and at least 16 years old to register to vote. Oregonians must be 18 years old by Election Day to cast a ballot.

