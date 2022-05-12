Updates from Bend Chamber

NEXT WEEK! STATE OF THE CITY With Mayor Sally Russell

MAY 17 | 5:30-8pm

Virtual

Free to Attend, Registration Required

Capacity is full for in-person attendance and we will not be accepting walk-ins.

Join the Bend Chamber and Mayor Sally Russell for an update about the City’s progress on housing and transportation!

You’ll hear about the city’s efforts to increase workforce housing, updates on the exciting work happening in the Core Area of Bend, and progress on the $190 million transportation bond projects.

BEND YP EXPERT CHAT

MAY 17 | 7-9am

COCC’s Health Careers Center #140

Members & Non-Members $10

Free for YP Passport Holders

Join the Bend Young Professionals, Jessica Higgins and Shenandoah Sampson to get your investment questions answered.

What is a 401k? Should you be doing more? This Expert Chat will answer these questions and provide you with resources to inform your next moves.

COMMERCE & COFFEE

MAY 19 | 8-9:30am

All Star Labor & Staffing

Members Free | Non-Members $10

Registration Required

Come enjoy coffee, juice, and pastries while extending your professional network at All Star Labor & Staffing.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Washington Trust Bank and our featured non-profit, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.

YP SUMMIT

JUNE 17 | 8am-4pm

AFTER PARTY FOLLOWING

Central Oregon Community College

$110 Members | $135 Non-Members

The Bend Young Professionals Summit is a day-long educational conference located right here in Central Oregon.

YP Summit offers high-caliber speakers and targeted breakout sessions strategically designed to help employees develop their personal, professional and civic engagement skills. Your team will meet and reconnect with engaging and diverse young professionals.

Why Send Your Team?

The YP Summit is an investment in your young workforce and serves as a tool for recruitment and retention.

Developing rising community leaders will have a tremendous positive impact on the future of our region.

