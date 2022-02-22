Updates from Bend Chamber

Welcome New Members!

Help us in welcoming 17 new Bend Chamber members for the month of January! Watch our short video to find out which businesses have recently joined.

Less Than 2 Weeks Away! 2022 Business Excellence Awards

March 3 | 5:30-8pm

$60 for Everyone

Riverhouse Convention Center

3075 N Bus. Hwy. 97, Bend

We invite you to join the Central Oregon business community for a night of celebration and networking in support of outstanding local organizations and individuals.

Event Schedule

5:30pm: Doors Open

5:30-6:15pm: Heavy Appetizers & Drinks

6:15-7:15pm: Awards Ceremony

7:15-8pm: Networking

150 of 250 available seats have been sold.

150 of 250 available seats have been sold.

Awards & Recipients

Awards & Recipients

March Commerce & Coffee — Registration Full

Registrations have reached full capacity for our March Commerce & Coffee event. Walk-ins will not be accepted due to Covid-19 restrictions. We apologize for any inconvenience.

If you have already registered, we look forward to seeing you on March 1.

Please stay tuned for our April Commerce & Coffee announcement.

Seller Velocity Conference

April 28–29

Virtual or In-Person at

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

3075 N Bus. Hwy. 97, Bend

20 Percent Discount for Chamber Members with code: bendchamber22

Seller Velocity Conference is packed with leading experts in the Amazon, eCommerce, and business realm. Think short, actionable presentations followed by intimate breakout sessions.

Limited to 100 attendees.

Bend Could Use a Housing Accelerator

As part of our Workforce Housing initiative, our CEO, Katy Brooks, spoke with The Bulletin about solutions to Bend’s housing challenges — including our search for a Housing Accelerator.

It will be that person’s job to help break down the barriers that inhibit more workforce and middle-market housing.

Employers — Lend Your Voice

The Bend Chamber has begun an initiative to create community conversations to address Bend’s workforce (mid-market) housing affordability issue. We need your help in quantifying the extent to which unaffordable housing is impacting your ability to hire or retain talent.

Please take our short survey and feel free to share the link with other employers that you know. The more data we have, the better!

Join the Bend Chamber Team!

Events & Programming Lead

Are you an events professional with a passion for creating meaningful, high-quality experiences for a broad array of participants? This is an exciting and challenging role, with opportunities to have real-time impact and develop strong community relationships. Questions? Contact Talena Barker at talena@bendchamber.org.

Take a look at the details and apply today through indeed.com:

NeighborImpact, Early Learning Hub Launch Employer-Supported Child Care Toolkit

In Oregon, there are three children for every one child care spot in the state. This lack of available care has a significant negative impact on the state’s workforce. In response to this need, in partnership with Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources has launched a toolkit designed to assist employers in supporting child care for their workers.

Supply Chain Issues Hindering Growth and Forcing Lower Hiring Standards

One month into the first quarter of 2022, the demand for goods due to the holidays has passed, but businesses still say they are caught in a vicious cycle hindering overall growth and hiring fueled by continual supply chain failures.

This is according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

