Updates from Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Recently Welcomed Home 19 Families

In July, we shared with you that a local Foundation has agreed to match $50,000 of donor gifts. We are just $15,000 away from our goal, and we need your help to get there by September 1.

Your gift will help us bring stability and hope to hardworking families in Central Oregon. We’d like to introduce to you David, one of the families whose life is changed through your generous support.

David is a single father of two, born and raised in Redmond. He works hard to provide for his eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son through his job in manifolds production. After a difficult divorce, David and his children moved into his parents’ basement to try to get back on his feet. He worked hard to save money for a space of their own, but with the high cost of housing and two children to care for, it felt like an impossible dream.

David says that he “can’t wait to feel like my kids are in a safe community, where I know everyone and where everyone supports each other.” As he looks forward to living near a park and giving both of his children a bedroom of their own, he thanks you for helping to change their future.

