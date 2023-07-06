Updates from BendFilm

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Come Say Hi at Munch & Music this Thursday at Drake Park!

Spead the BendFilm love, and share your favorite summer movie to potentially win some merch or tickets to the Tin Pan! See you there!

Be a house host for the 2023 Festival!

Have an open room in your house? Want to meet cool people? Want free tickets to films?

We are seeking in town housing for some of our special guests, production techs, and more! Be a house host for our 2023 Festival! This is a great way to be involved in the Bend Film Festival if you are unable to volunteer.

Reach out to jayna.rogers@bendfilm.org for more information!

Save the Date for Our Free Movies in the Park!

Summer time isn’t complete without a evening in the park watching a movie! Join us for our free movies in the park happening all August!

August 4: Moana — Rockridge Park

August 11: Encanto — Orchard Park (in Spanish)

August 18: Soul — Al Moody Park

August 25: The Lorax — Ponderosa Park

$20 for 20 Years!

We are still continuing our online fundraising in lieu of our in-person fundraiser!

Help us raise money and hit our goal! Just $20 can help us continue our mission of bringing the arts to Central Oregon. Any amount you are able to donate is helpful, whether it’s $5 or $500 we appreciate your support!

Have VENMO? Donate directly to us HERE!

Donate!

bendfilm.org