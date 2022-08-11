Updates from BendFilm & Tin Pan

New Blog Post! All Things A24!

A24 is truly making a name for themselves as one of the premier Indie Film Producers. Over at Tin Pan Theater we are huge fans of everything A24 and are stoked that we get to screen their films. If you’ve been living under a rock, A24 is an American independent entertainment company that specializes in film and television production, as well as film distribution. Some of their most popular films are Ex Machina, Uncut Gems, Moonlight and most recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once!

Check out our blog post for the BendFilm Staffs favorite A24 movies! Plus a never before seen staff tattoo inspired by an A24 film!

We have some fun new A24 films coming to the Tin Pan theater, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Bodies Bodies Bodies!

Get Your Fest Pass Today!

The 19th Annual Film Festval is shaping up to be one of the coolest yet. We can’t wait to share with you the exciting films and filmmakers we will be showcasing. So don’t miss your chance to experience as many films as possible, get priority seating and fest like a pro with a festival pass.

All pass holders with reserved tickets get priority seating 20-minutes before each film. Members also get 20 percent off passes. If you need to join or renew, please visit our membership page first.

What it means to be on the of the “25 Coolest Festivals in the World”: Leading film trade MovieMaker Magazine had this to say about BendFilm–especially our wonderful crowd:

“The audiences are some of the most engaged you’ll find and have led to some of the best Q&As I’ve ever seen. Films are shown in their historic movie theater downtown and even inside a craft brewery. You feel like you’re in a utopian bubble.”

The 19th Annual BendFilm Festival runs October 6-9 in-person and October 10-23 virtually in Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and the Bend Central District.

$10,000 BIPOC Women Grant Application Open!

On-screen representation affects cultural understanding of BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ characters. Barriers need to be broken down until equal representation is achieved on-screen and behind the camera.

BendFilm’s Grant will support a BIPOC women artist with $10,000 toward making their short or feature film. The grant supports storytellers who are working to tell creative and complex stories told from a point of view that is unique and authentic.

This Friday: COCO! Free Movies in the Park!

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film!

This is a FREE Show in the park. Made possible by the WHH Foundation

August 12, 8pm / Orchard Park

Prognosis: Notes on Living

Join Peaceful Presence, Out Central Oregon and BendFilm for an engaging film and post-screening discussion.

In perhaps her bravest act, Oscar-winning documentarian and LGBTQ+ activist Debra Chasnoff responds to her diagnosis of a deadly disease by turning the camera on herself, her wife, and their chosen family. What results is an emotionally raw, funny, and profoundly intimate story about hanging onto life, while ​preparing​ to let it go. Completed by a circle of her filmmaking peers, what results is clear-eyed and unsentimental; an unforgettable, present-tense diary of a life fiercely lived, and a love worth fighting for.

Fun New Things at the Tin Pan!

Stop by the Tin Pan and get one of our awesome new T-shirts, a movie poster, or a Tin Pan Hydroflask! All proceeds benefit BendFilm Festival!

Opening Friday!

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

98% on Rotten Tomatoes!

“Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.”

Continuing This Week!

Fire of Love

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other, and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. They roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and their aftermath, documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances and lecture tours. Ultimately, Katia and Maurice would lose their lives during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they would leave a legacy that would forever enrich our knowledge of the natural world.

Race to Alaska

750 miles. Icy water. No motors. No support. Described as “the Iditarod on a boat with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a Grizzly bear,” this epic endurance race attracts the intrepid and unhinged who find their edge along a coastline that is as punishing as it is beautiful.

Zach Carver’s film documents the boating race that pushes its contestants to the edge of endurance. The titular competition, also known as R2AK, takes contestants from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan, Alaska. Participants must traverse 750 miles of dangerous waters – the Inside Passage – without using motors of any kind, and without any outside support – that means no sponsors, no dockside repair teams, and nobody but the Coast Guard to offer help out there in the treacherous waters.

Stand By Me / in the Alley!

After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see the body. On the way, Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) encounter a mean junk man and a marsh full of leeches, as they also learn more about one another and their very different home lives. Just a lark at first, the boys’ adventure evolves into a defining event in their lives.

Kindergarten Cop / VHS night in the Alley!

Hard-edged cop John Kimble gets more than he bargained for when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get the goods on a brutal drug lord while at the same time protecting the man’s young son. Pitted against a class of boisterous moppets whose antics try his patience and test his mettle, Kimble may have met his match … in more ways than one.

Destroy All Monsters / in the alley!

The original Godzilla team of director Ishiro Honda, special-effects supervisor Eiji Tsuburaya, and composer Akira Ifukube reunited for this kaiju extravaganza, which features no fewer than eleven monsters. Set in the remote future of 1999, when the people of Earth have achieved world peace by confining destructive creatures to Monsterland (until an alien race intervenes), Destroy All Monsters mounts a thrilling display of innovative action sequences and memorable images that have made it a favorite for generations of viewers. ~Criterion

