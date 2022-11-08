Updates from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.)

Slippery Slope Winter Ale Now Available

There’s snow on the mountains which means it’s time to bring back the seasonal Slippery Slope Winter Ale, now available in 12oz 6-packs and on draft at our Redmond and Bend pubs! Our full-bodied winter ale uses an intricate blend of malts with a generous Tettnang and Cascade dry-hop to produce a well-balanced, rich seasonal ale with hints of roast and chocolate. Whether your slippery slope is a mountain or a sidewalk, this ale makes an excellent companion.

Miles for Movember Pub Run

Join us for our Miles for Movember pub run at 5:30pm on Wednesday, November 16! As part of Movember’s campaign for men’s health, we’re holding a fundraiser through Cascade Lakes challenging our team to run/walk 60 miles in the month of November.

Help support by joining us for a relaxed, social run or walk starting from our Bend Brewpub (1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend) and stay around for raffle and prizes! The top three mustaches of the night will win $50 Cascade Lakes Brewing gift cards, and each beer purchased earns you a ticket to our Cascade Lakes Brewing raffle!

cascadelakes.com