Updates from Cascades East Transit

Cascades East Transit (CET), in collaboration with the City of Bend Transportation & Mobility Department and Commute Options, invites community members to a special Try Transit Week pop-up event at the new Central Library on Wednesday, June 3 from 1-4pm.

The event will highlight how residents can safely and conveniently walk, bike, roll, and ride transit to community destinations while learning more about transportation options throughout Bend.

Event Details:

Tuesday, June 3

1-4pm

New Central Library

61956 SE Santorini St., Bend

The celebration will feature:

Free ice cream, balloons, games and family-friendly fun

CET rider education and a new bus stop unveiling

Tours of CET’s new “Library Rocks” wrapped bus

Tips and resources for combining biking and transit trips

Updates on future bike and transit connections, including Crosstown Bike Routes

Information from Commute Options on “Safe Routes to School” and “Get There Rewards” programs

Opportunities to explore car-free commuting during Try Transit Week

“The new Central Library is a perfect destination to demonstrate how transit can connect people to important community spaces,” said Andrea Wasilew, outreach and engagement administrator for Cascades East Transit. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Bend and Commute Options to help residents experience easy, affordable, and sustainable ways to get around Bend.”

The City of Bend Transportation and Mobility team will attend the event to share updates on future bike and transit connections, like the crosstown bike routes. Staff will provide resources and support for combining bike and bus trips, helping riders travel farther with increased mobility.

“This event is a great opportunity to demonstrate how people can safely walk, bike, roll, and ride the bus to the new library,” said Derek Hofbauer, mobility programs manager for the City of Bend. “We encourage community members to hop on the bus during Try Transit Week to get to and from their destinations.”

The event is part of CET’s regional “Try Transit Week” celebration happening June 1-5 across Central Oregon, encouraging residents to explore public transportation through free commute-hour rides, pop-up events, and community challenges.

For more information, visit cascadeseasttransit.com. Try Transit – Cascades East Transit.

Try Transit Week Celebration & Community Social – June 2 at 4:30pm

Cascades East Transit invites you to join us for a Try Transit Week Celebration & Community Social featuring a transit update from CET’s Transit Director, Bob Townsend.

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 4:30-6pm

Location: Dogwood at The Pine Shed, 821 NE Second St., Bend

We encourage guests to ride the bus to the event and celebrate the important role public transportation plays in creating a more connected, accessible, and sustainable Central Oregon.

This gathering is an opportunity to connect with community partners, transportation advocates, and local leaders who help support and shape transit throughout our region. Learn more about Try Transit Week and view the full schedule of events at Try Transit – Cascades East Transit. Also attached is a poster for sharing and reference.

We hope you can join us for a fun and meaningful evening supporting the future of transit in Central Oregon.

Redmond Flex Route Updates & Expanded Community Connector Service

CET will implement service updates beginning Monday, June 15, including modifications to Redmond’s A and B Flex routes, additional service runs on Routes 22 and 24, expanded transit connections between Redmond, Bend, and Madras to improve commuter transfers, and the addition of a new stop serving the Downtown Redmond Library.

“These service changes reflect our ongoing commitment to improving connectivity and making transit more efficient for commuters,” said Bob Townsend, Transit Director, CET. “By adding strategic trip times and strengthening transfer opportunities, we’re helping riders better connect to jobs, education, and essential services across Central Oregon.”

Redmond Flex Route Changes

CET will adjust Redmond Routes A and B while maintaining flex-route service throughout the community. Both routes will continue operating on a set schedule with flexible pick-up and drop-off service within one-quarter mile of the route, with extended service hours from 6am to 6:45pm and adjusted frequency. A new stop will also be added near the Downtown Redmond Library, reflecting a long-planned effort to improve access to downtown destinations and community resources.

The Transit Hub, located off Canal Blvd behind Fred Meyer, will continue to serve as the primary transfer point for connections to Community Connector routes and other local transportation providers.

Expanded Community Connections

CET is adding new bus runs to improve commuter access, reduce transfer gaps, and better connect riders to employment and regional transit options.

Route 24 (Redmond to Bend) will add three new weekday runs at 5:30am, 6:30am, and 10am The additional early morning trips are designed to improve transfer opportunities for commuters traveling into Bend, including connections to early shifts and regional routes at Hawthorne Station.

Route 22 (Redmond to Madras) will add a new 11:30am departure from the Redmond Transit Hub, along with a corresponding 11:30am pickup from the Madras DMV. This improvement enhances access for commuters traveling to destinations including Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort and strengthens connections to the new Route 21 service from Madras to Warm Springs and Simnasho.

The Terrebonne stop on Route 22 will remain temporarily closed during ongoing construction at Oliver Lemon’s in Terrebonne.

Updated schedules and route information are available at Hawthorne Station, The Redmond Hub, Cascades East Transit, Passio Go app (real time bus tracking), or by calling CET Customer Service at 541-385-8680.

About Cascades East Transit:

Cascades East Transit is Central Oregon’s regional public transit provider, offering fixed and flex-route buses, city connector routes, recreational shuttles, Dial-A-Ride, and paratransit services. CET serves Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, and the Warm Springs community. Its mission is to exceed rider expectations by delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality transit that strengthens regional connectivity, reduces congestion, supports environmental sustainability, and enhances quality of life.

cascadeseasttransit.com