Updates from COCC

How to Find a Business Mentor
Behind every successful business person is a mentor who taught them everything they know. Mentors teach valuable lessons and provide moral support when the going gets tough. But where do you find one? From in-person networking events to casual online chats, here are seven places to explore.
Resource: America’s SBDC
Courses for Emerging Supervisors & Managers
Emotional Intelligence: Realizing Your True Potential
Thursday, February 2
1-5pm
Bend Campus CAS 104
In-Person $159
How to Have Brave Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Discussions
Wednesday, February 22
8:30-11:30am
Bend Campus CAS 104
In-Person $189
Coaching & Feedback Techniques
Thursday, March 2
1-5pm
Bend Campus CAS 104
In-Person $159
COCC Seeks Budget Committee Members
COCC is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on the college’s budget committee There are two current vacancies representing two different zones with opportunities for Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson County residents.
For more information, contact Jenn Kovitz, director of marketing and public relations, at 541-383-7599 or jkovitz@cocc.edu.