Updates from Deschutes County

Rural ADU Permits

Starting December 1, owners of eligible properties can apply for rural Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) permits through Deschutes County Community Development.

On November 1, the Board of Commissioners passed new rules to allow ADUs in certain unincorporated areas of Deschutes County after considering public feedback and recommendations from the Deschutes County Planning Commission.

Not all properties will be eligible for ADUs. Based on state and local ordinances, rural ADUs are subject to additional development standards compared to typical residential projects.

Zoning Standards, Requirements and to Apply

Historic Land Commission Opportunities

Deschutes County has renewed efforts to recruit residents who are interested in serving on its Historic Landmarks Commission. Interested residents can apply at deschutes.org/jobs until December 1 at 11am.

The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC) serves as a hearings body for matters concerning historic and cultural resources within unincorporated Deschutes County and the City of Sisters. It also coordinates historic preservation programs of the county, state and federal governments, and advises the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on historic and cultural resource policy.

More Information

