Updates from Mt. Bachelor

Peace Park for the People, April 24

Twenty-four of the world’s top male and female snowboarders will descend on Mt. Bachelor for the 2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships in just over six weeks.

The 2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships is a culmination event put on by Mt. Bachelor, Woodward and Danny Davis, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner, Dew Tour Champion, U.S. Snowboard Olympian and founder of Peace Park. This event celebrates ten years of Peace Park and will be the most significant and most memorable to date.

The custom Peace Park Championships course reinvents freestyle terrain to focus on fun, flow and progression. Be sure to join us Sunday, April 24, for a community gathering event — Peace Park for the People — where all skiers and riders are invited to ride the championships park alongside the pros! Learn more about the Woodward Peace Park Championships here.

2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships will coincide with sold-out RendezVan, making Mt. Bachelor the most significant and best spring weekend in the mountains! Both events will occur on-mountain and host festival villages in the West Village base area. RendezVan campers, Peace Park athletes and spring skiing guests will enjoy headlining FREE concerts The Cave Singers and Greensky Bluegrass, in addition to daily festival activities, music and Pacific NW food & beverage options. Learn more about RendezVan here.

Enjoy your best spring days at Mt. Bachelor! See you April 20-24!

