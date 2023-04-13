Updates from Old Mill

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Trout Opener Celebration

Confluence Fly Shop’s fifth annual Trout Opener Celebration is this Saturday, April 15 in the Old Mill District. Take advantage of massive in-store sales, the best of the best in fly fishing branded product shown by the industry’s top reps, an outdoor casting lane to test drive your next favorite fly rod, and so much more. Pray for pretty weather and come enjoy the festivities!

Run This Town

The Old Mill District will see hundreds of runners, walkers and friends cheering when the Bend Marathon returns this Sunday, April 16. It’s not too late to sign up for one of the best mountain town races and enjoy some of our iconic Bend sights by foot. Plus, you know the Cascade Lakes craft beer will be flowing at the finish line in the west event lawn of the district!

Maximum Relaxation

Avalon Salon & Spa is where the art and science of pure flower and plant essences meets total body relaxation. Treat yourself to a 60-minute Hot River Stone Massage, a Balancing Chakra Massage, or our favorite, the Aveda Stress Fix combining Swedish and deep tissue massage, acupressure and foot reflexology.

Paddlefest 2023

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe’s Spring Paddlefest Demo Day returns to Riverbend Park Saturday, May 6! It’s a great day to come talk with industry reps, get educated about various products, and to “try before you buy” to make sure you get the correct gear for your needs. The team will also host free clinics on safety and river stewardship throughout the day.

Building A Village

Kôr Community Land Trust, a local nonprofit working to build affordable and sustainable homeownership communities for our local workforce, is hosting an event Thursday, April 27 at the Tetherow Event Pavilion featuring live music, a hosted bar, appetizers, a live auction and more! Funds raised will support their efforts to build the largest affordable homeownership site in Bend on Simpson Avenue.

