Updates from Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

First Friday Art Walk

First Friday Art Walk returns to the district from 3pm to 6pm this Friday, February 3! Fall in love with works of art and three-dimensional creations designed by local artists and makers. First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District is a beautiful way to immerse yourself in our creative community while enjoying different wine samples from Va Piano Vineyards and Evoke Winery.

Heart of Winter

Tumalo Art Co. opens its latest group exhibit Heart of Winter this Friday during Art Walk! In the spirit of the month of love, the artists are sharing work that embodies the warmth of winter. Plus, plenty of original creations will be on display and available to take home to your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day.

For The Love of Seafood

Kara’s Kitchenware hosts local artist and author Karista Bennett during First Friday Art Walk this week. Karista will be in-house signing copies of her new book, For the Love of Seafood, and then she’ll be back this spring and summer to host cooking classes at Kara’s!

Sweet Deals to Sweat In

CycleBar Bend, located at the south end of the district by Lululemon, has sweet deals lined up for First Friday Art Walk! Swing by from 3pm to 6pm and score 10% to 40% off trending apparel items — a great surprise for any Valentine!

Shriners Crab Feed

Central Oregon Shrine Club is hosting the inaugural Crab Feed this Saturday, February 4 at the Masonic Lodge in Bend. Join the festivities and help the club continue providing assistance to hundreds of Central Oregon kids in need of life-changing medical care.

