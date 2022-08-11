Updates from Oregon Adaptive Sports

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

The Cog Days of Summer

On two, three and four wheels, this has certainly been the summer of bikes with Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS). OAS has already provided over 250 cycling experiences totaling over 750 hours of both on and off road cycling! With a handful of programs left in August and a few special events in September, this summer will go on record as the busiest ever on wheels for our community. Over the past year, OAS has also added over $30,000 in adaptive cycling equipment to its fleet, gear that greatly expands the number of individuals OAS can serve through cycling programs. The growth of these programs wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing partners including the Bend Park and Recreation District and Cycle Oregon and especially to the world’s greatest volunteers who have donated hundreds of hours already this summer! Thank you to all who have helped make this the summer of bikes, we hope to catch a ride or two more with you before the season wraps up!

BIGSTOCK | 09.10.22

Bigstock is back and now just one month away! Featuring Bobby Weir and the Wolf Bros at Hoodoo Ski Area, this will surely be an event you don’t want to miss. Limited tickets are still available, snag yours before they sell out, more information and tickets are available here!

COMMUNITY REQUEST

In advance of the 3rd annual First Chair fundraiser (see below for more info), OAS is seeking retired small or kids size ski boots that will assist with some of our decor for the event. If you have any you’d be willing to donate, please contact Cara at cara@oregonadaptivesports.org, thank you!

MORE EVENTS!

Sunriver Cycling!

OAS will be bringing our community cycling series to Sunriver on August 19 from 9:30am to 12:30pm to ride some of our favorite paths in Central Oregon. Please register in advance so we know how many bikes to bring. All experience levels are welcome! Learn more here!

Spirit of Summer Concert

Crater Lake Spirits will be donating $1 of every cocktail sold at the Spirit of Summer Concert Series on August 27! Head out to the Crater Lake Spirits distillery to enjoy music from Leadbetter Band, the Route 20 Food Truck and speciality cocktails. Tickets are available here!

Community Programs

We have just a handful of Bike Nights, Rise and Rides, hikes and golf outings left this summer! Check out the EVENTS page on the OAS website to learn more and we hope to see you before the summer winds down!

B-I-N-G-O @ Bevel

Come out next month to support OAS and try your luck at Bingo at Bevel Brewing! Bingo with Bren runs from 6-8pm on September 5, 12 and 20. Learn more here!

SAVE THE DATE — 10.13.22

Winter is coming! In just a few months we’ll be breaking out the orange bibs and waxing the bi-skis to kick off our 26th year of providing adaptive ski and snowboard experiences. In preparation for our favorite season, we’ll be celebrating the OAS mission at Tetherow Resort on October 13, 2022 during the third annual First Chair fundraiser. More information is available on our website. OAS is currently seeking sponsors and auction contributions, tickets will go on sale next month!

