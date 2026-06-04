Updates from the Old Mill

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

June First Friday

The Old Mill District is kicking off summer with another First Friday Art Walk on June 5 from 3-6pm. Visitors can meet local artists and discover one-of-a-kind pieces while enjoying complimentary wine samples courtesy of Va Piano Vineyards Wine & Champagne Bar alongside crowd-favorite snack dips from Top Hat Spice Shop. Highlights include David Kinker’s water-inspired paintings at Tumalo Art Co.’s June Exhibit, the vibrant fiber art of featured artists Lori and Lisa at Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, a diverse collection of artists at The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery and more participating shops. Nothing fancy, just some art, kind people, and nice way to spend a Friday evening.

Get There Greener

The Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater have partnered with Commute Options to launch the Summer Commute Challenge, running June 1 through September 30. The summer-long program encourages sustainable travel to the district and amphitheater by rewarding participants who walk, bike, carpool, scooter or take transit instead of driving alone. Participants can track trips through Get There Oregon for chances to win prizes, including concert tickets and a $250 gift bundle. Give yourself the excuse to slow down a bit this summer and enjoy the ride, whether you’re walking, biking or rolling through town.

It’s Getting Sudsy

LUSH in the Old Mill District is hosting a fun, hands-on summer event, “Splish Splash & Chirp Chirp,” and it’s all about creativity and a little bit of mess in the best way. Known for its fresh handmade cosmetics and interactive experiences, LUSH invites the community to get sudsy and crafty on June 7 from 2-4pm. Participants will make and take home a custom bath bomb, then switch gears to create a DIY bird seed ornament for summer’s feathered friends. The event is $12 per person, space is limited and sign-ups are available in-store.

Just Gaffigan Around

Hayden Homes Amphitheater welcomes comedian Jim Gaffigan on Tuesday, June 9, for a night of stand-up as part of his Everything Is Wonderful tour. Gaffigan, an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, Emmy Award winner and New York Times bestselling author, is known for his humor about everyday life. His recent special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu as the platform’s first original stand-up special and has received nearly 100 million views online. He has also appeared in projects including Netflix’s Unfrosted, Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy and the sci-fi drama Linoleum. Come ready to laugh at the little things we all do but rarely admit out loud.

oldmilldistrict.com