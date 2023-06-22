Updates from the Oregon Senate

Bill Allowing Oregonians to Pump Their Own Gas Passes Oregon Senate

House Bill 2426 gives drivers statewide the choice to pump their own gas, but at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.

Recently the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2426 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The new law gives Oregon drivers the choice to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant. Under the new law, at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Chief Sponsor of the bill Senator Janeen Sollman (D – Hillsboro). “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

In 2015, legislators allowed self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties to help fuel retailers and drivers. In 2017, they extended this allowance to all hours in rural counties. Additionally, in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Oregon’s fire marshal temporarily lifted the self-service ban statewide during emergencies like wildfires and heatwaves.

HB 2426 aims to simplify the existing patchwork rules regarding self-service gas for all Oregonians, while protecting jobs and maintaining attendant services for Oregonians who want them.

HB 2426 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, HB 2426 now moves to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

New Program to Boost Oregon Small Businesses Passes Oregon Senate

Recently, the Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 1048, which directs the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to establish a small business development program to aid qualified small businesses to compete for ODOT public improvement contracts.

“This bill will make sure that Oregonians’ hard earned tax dollars are wisely used to repair our essential transportation infrastructure and boost our small businesses, which will support and create jobs in communities around the state,” said Senator Aaron Woods (D – Wilsonville). “Oregon’s small businesses are always a smart investment.”

Oregon Senate Democrats’ 2023 Oregon Works agenda prioritizes investing in and growing Oregon small businesses, which support thousands of family-wage jobs around the state.

SB 1048 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, SB 1048 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate Democrats Boost City and County Efforts to Build More Affordable Middle Housing

Recently, the Senate passed Senate Bill 919. This bill will help address Oregon’s housing crisis, and particularly the shortage of “middle housing” by granting new tools for local governments to incentivize new construction. Middle housing is a range of house-scale buildings with multiple units including, duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), triplexes, quadplexes and cottage clusters.

SB 919 will allow local governments to exempt newly constructed ADUs, duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes from local property taxes for five years, if the new units are used as a primary residence. This will preserve local decision making, while allowing more incentivization of housing. The requirement that the unit be newly constructed and used as a primary residence will ensure that these incentives go only to new housing stock that is used to house Oregonians, not for short term rentals.

Middle Housing was identified in the Oregon Housing Needs Analysis as an important gap in Oregon’s housing supply, SB 919 will work to close this gap.

“Oregon needs to be building more housing of all types fast, including middle housing,” said Senator Kayse Jama (D – Portland). “SB 919 will make it easier to build more middle housing and give cities and counties new tools to boost development in our communities.”

Addressing the housing crisis and supporting housing development is a key component of Senate Democrats’ 2023 Oregon Works agenda.

SB 919 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, SB 919 now moves to the House for consideration.

Broadband Expansion for Rural Oregon Passes Oregon Senate

Today the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3201 with bipartisan support. The bill will leverage up to $700 million in federal funding to expand high-speed internet coverage in Oregon.

“Everyone in Oregon needs access to the internet to keep up in the 21st Century,” said chief sponsor of the bill Senator Aaron Woods (D – Wilsonville). “Internet access should not be limited by where you live. It’s a necessity in this day and age. These funds will build towards digital equity throughout the state, improving internet access for Oregonians in rural and tribal communities.”

HB 3201 is a product of a broadband workgroup that included stakeholders from the Oregon Broadband Office (OBO), front-line community leaders, and public and private sector representatives.

Oregon Senate Democrats’ 2023 “Oregon Works” agenda includes promoting economic opportunity in all Oregon communities.

HB 3201 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, HB 3201 now moves to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

Oregon Senate Votes to Join 27 Other States, Federal Government in Banning TikTok from Government-Owned Devices

The Oregon Senate just unanimously passed HB 3127, which aligns Oregon with the federal government and 27 other states in prohibiting the installation and download of products controlled by hostile foreign governments on state owned cell phones and computers, including popular video app TikTok.

“I believe in prioritizing the safety and security of individuals, especially when it comes to their online presence,” said Senator Aaron Woods (D – Wilsonville), who chief sponsored the legislation. “Banning TikTok and other apps controlled by hostile foreign governments on state devices is a necessary step to protect the privacy of users and safeguard national security. TikTok’s ownership and data collection practices raise concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and the compromise of sensitive data. We must protect Oregonians’ personal information and sensitive government data from exploitation and other potential threats posed by foreign entities.”

The State Chief Information Officer will adopt rules and processes for assessing whether corporate entities pose or do not pose a threat to national security and may designate additional apps or software to be banned on state devices.

HB 3127 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. Thanks to Senate Democrats showing up, doing their jobs, and delivering results for the people of Oregon, HB 3127 now moves to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

